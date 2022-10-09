MetaverseX Price Reaches $0.12 (METAX)

MetaverseX (METAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. MetaverseX has a market cap of $122,234.29 and $22,845.00 worth of MetaverseX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaverseX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaverseX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaverseX’s launch date was August 8th, 2021. MetaverseX’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,000 tokens. MetaverseX’s official Twitter account is @x_metaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaverseX is fair.game/metaversex/?utm_source=cryptorank.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaverseX (METAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaverseX has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 2,750,000 in circulation. The last known price of MetaverseX is 0.1057312 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $30,652.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fair.game/MetaverseX/?utm_source=cryptorank.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaverseX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaverseX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaverseX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

