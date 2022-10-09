Metavice Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,396.00 (SERVE)

Metavice (SERVE) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Metavice has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metavice token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metavice has a market cap of $6,279.51 and approximately $8,396.00 worth of Metavice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metavice alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metavice

Metavice launched on October 19th, 2021. Metavice’s official website is www.serve.network. Metavice’s official Twitter account is @metaservex.

Buying and Selling Metavice

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavice (SERVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metavice has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metavice is 0.00082708 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,210.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.serve.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metavice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metavice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metavice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metavice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metavice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.