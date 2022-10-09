Metaxy (MXY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5,338.06

Metaxy (MXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Metaxy has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. Metaxy has a total market cap of $5,338.06 and approximately $66,011.00 worth of Metaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaxy Profile

Metaxy launched on December 21st, 2021. Metaxy’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metaxy is www.metaxy.game. Metaxy’s official Twitter account is @metaxymxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaxy’s official message board is medium.com/@metaxy.

Buying and Selling Metaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaxy (MXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaxy has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaxy is 0.00017604 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaxy.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

