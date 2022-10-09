Metoshi Price Down 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (METO)

Metoshi (METO) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Metoshi has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metoshi has a market capitalization of $4,453.31 and $12,727.00 worth of Metoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metoshi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metoshi

Metoshi’s launch date was December 26th, 2021. Metoshi’s total supply is 1,134,903,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,743,286 tokens. Metoshi’s official Twitter account is @metoshiredpanda and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metoshi’s official website is metoshi.com.

Buying and Selling Metoshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Metoshi (METO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metoshi has a current supply of 1,134,903,170 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metoshi is 0.00004206 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $122.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metoshi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

