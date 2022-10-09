Metria Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,367.00 (METR)

Metria (METR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Metria has a total market cap of $351,128.03 and approximately $31,367.00 worth of Metria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metria has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Metria token can now be purchased for $10.33 or 0.00053272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metria

Metria launched on April 3rd, 2022. Metria’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000 tokens. Metria’s official Twitter account is @metria_network?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metria’s official website is metrianetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Metria

According to CryptoCompare, “Metria (METR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metria has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metria is 10.18337621 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $260.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metrianetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.