Mettalex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,957.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Mettalex token can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $76,232.15 and approximately $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official message board is mettalex.com/blog. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex (MTLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mettalex has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 1,123,003.11600207 in circulation. The last known price of Mettalex is 0.06915443 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,378.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mettalex.com/.”

