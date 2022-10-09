Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.25

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $7.49. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 5,521 shares trading hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 94,697 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

