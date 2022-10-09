MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $781,967. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.95. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

