MicroCreditToken (1MCT) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

MicroCreditToken (1MCT) traded down 79.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, MicroCreditToken has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroCreditToken has a market cap of $135,012.00 and $16,436.00 worth of MicroCreditToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroCreditToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroCreditToken Token Profile

MicroCreditToken’s genesis date was March 4th, 2022. The official message board for MicroCreditToken is microcreditoken.medium.com. MicroCreditToken’s official Twitter account is @microcreditoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroCreditToken’s official website is www.microcredittoken.com.

Buying and Selling MicroCreditToken

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroCreditToken (1MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroCreditToken has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MicroCreditToken is 0.0005901 USD and is down -19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.microcredittoken.com.”

