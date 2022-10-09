Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

