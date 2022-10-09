MicroPee (PEE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4,000.57

MicroPee (PEE) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MicroPee token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroPee has a market capitalization of $4,000.57 and $47,599.00 worth of MicroPee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroPee has traded down 83.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MicroPee Token Profile

MicroPee’s genesis date was November 13th, 2021. MicroPee’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. MicroPee’s official website is www.micropee.com. MicroPee’s official Twitter account is @micropeetoken.

MicroPee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroPee (PEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroPee has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MicroPee is 0.00000009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $91.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.micropee.com/.”

