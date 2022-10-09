MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $483.28 and last traded at $496.16. Approximately 252,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 210,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.59.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

