Microtuber (MCT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Microtuber has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Microtuber token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Microtuber alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.87 or 0.06832782 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00092190 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Microtuber Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/microtuber/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official message board is blog.naver.com/microtuber. Microtuber’s official website is microtuber.io. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @micro_tuber and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “Microtuber (MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Microtuber has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Microtuber is 0.00097509 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36,869.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://microtuber.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Microtuber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Microtuber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Microtuber and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.