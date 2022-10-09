Milk (MILK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19,898.28

Milk (MILK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Milk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Milk has a market cap of $19,898.28 and approximately $41,141.00 worth of Milk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Milk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Milk

Milk’s genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Milk’s total supply is 336,284,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,502,262 tokens. Milk’s official Twitter account is @cashcowprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Milk is cashcowprotocol.com. The official message board for Milk is cashcowprotocol.medium.com.

Milk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Milk (MILK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Milk has a current supply of 336,284,286.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Milk is 0.00006264 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashcowprotocol.com.”

