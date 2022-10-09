MILKY FINANCE Trading Down 86.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIFI)

MILKY FINANCE (MIFI) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, MILKY FINANCE has traded 86.8% lower against the US dollar. One MILKY FINANCE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MILKY FINANCE has a market capitalization of $10,559.28 and $53,426.00 worth of MILKY FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MILKY FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MILKY FINANCE

MILKY FINANCE launched on July 21st, 2022. MILKY FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @milky_fi_tw and its Facebook page is accessible here. MILKY FINANCE’s official website is milkyfinance.io.

Buying and Selling MILKY FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “MILKY FINANCE (MIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MILKY FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MILKY FINANCE is 0.00021119 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkyfinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILKY FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MILKY FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MILKY FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MILKY FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MILKY FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.