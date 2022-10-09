Millimeter (MM) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Millimeter has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Millimeter has a total market cap of $179,299.03 and approximately $13,324.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millimeter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Millimeter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Millimeter Token Profile

Millimeter’s launch date was July 16th, 2020. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 tokens. The official website for Millimeter is idnd.io. Millimeter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millimeter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Millimeter (MM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. Millimeter has a current supply of 126,754,879 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Millimeter is 0.0020802 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,093.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://idnd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millimeter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millimeter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millimeter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Millimeter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Millimeter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.