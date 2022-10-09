MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $77.26 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $77.26 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,652,442 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex (PLEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. MinePlex has a current supply of 414,720,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinePlex is 0.2712811 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,932,963.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mineplex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

