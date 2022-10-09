Mineral (MNR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mineral

Mineral was first traded on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @skypeoplemaster and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral (MNR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Mineral has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mineral is 0.00415634 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,444.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mineralhub.org/.”

