MinerJoe (GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,126.00

MinerJoe (GOLD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, MinerJoe has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. MinerJoe has a total market cap of $45.80 and approximately $20,126.00 worth of MinerJoe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinerJoe token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

About MinerJoe

MinerJoe launched on January 21st, 2022. MinerJoe’s total supply is 10,389 tokens. MinerJoe’s official Twitter account is @minerjoenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinerJoe’s official message board is minerjoenft.medium.com. MinerJoe’s official website is minerjoe.com.

MinerJoe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinerJoe (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. MinerJoe has a current supply of 10,389 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinerJoe is 0.0055319 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,174.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minerjoe.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinerJoe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinerJoe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinerJoe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

