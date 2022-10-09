Mini Cat Coin Trading 99.3% Lower Over Last Week (MiniCat)

Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Mini Cat Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mini Cat Coin has traded 99.3% lower against the dollar. Mini Cat Coin has a total market capitalization of $3,600.69 and approximately $42,831.00 worth of Mini Cat Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mini Cat Coin Profile

Mini Cat Coin launched on March 31st, 2022. Mini Cat Coin’s total supply is 666,666,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,666,666,666 tokens. The official message board for Mini Cat Coin is medium.com/@mincatbsc. The Reddit community for Mini Cat Coin is https://reddit.com/r/minicatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mini Cat Coin’s official website is minicatcoins.com. Mini Cat Coin’s official Twitter account is @mincatbsc.

Mini Cat Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mini Cat Coin has a current supply of 666,666,666,666 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mini Cat Coin is 0.00000005 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://minicatcoins.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mini Cat Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mini Cat Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mini Cat Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

