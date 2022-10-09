MiniGame Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (MINIGAME)

MiniGame (MINIGAME) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MiniGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniGame has a market cap of $11,487.54 and $25,286.00 worth of MiniGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiniGame has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MiniGame alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiniGame Token Profile

MiniGame’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. MiniGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,620,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MiniGame is medium.com/@minigame-. The Reddit community for MiniGame is https://reddit.com/r/xvuq47mnv3. The official website for MiniGame is www.minigametoken.com. MiniGame’s official Twitter account is @minigamecoin.

Buying and Selling MiniGame

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniGame (MINIGAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MiniGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiniGame is 0 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minigametoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiniGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.