Minter HUB (HUB) Price Hits $14.60 on Major Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB token can currently be bought for about $14.60 or 0.00075183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.79 or 0.99991363 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2020. The official website for Minter HUB is www.minter.network/hub. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minter HUB is medium.com/@minterteam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter HUB (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minter HUB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minter HUB is 14.49966836 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.