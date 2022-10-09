Minter HUB (HUB) Price Reaches $14.60

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Minter HUB token can now be purchased for $14.60 or 0.00075183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.79 or 0.99991363 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Minter HUB Token Profile

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a token. Its launch date was October 26th, 2020. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minter HUB’s official message board is medium.com/@minterteam. Minter HUB’s official website is www.minter.network/hub. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter HUB (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minter HUB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minter HUB is 14.49966836 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars.

