MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The Reddit community for MintMe.com Coin is https://reddit.com/r/mintmecom/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin/news. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate MINTME through the process of mining. MintMe.com Coin has a current supply of 535,590,145.672781 with 185,590,144.337203 in circulation. The last known price of MintMe.com Coin is 0.04858544 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,154.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mintme.com/coin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

