Miracle Universe (MU) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Miracle Universe (MU) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Miracle Universe has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Miracle Universe has a total market cap of $92,335.45 and $12,883.00 worth of Miracle Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miracle Universe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Miracle Universe Profile

Miracle Universe was first traded on April 27th, 2022. Miracle Universe’s total supply is 3,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,200,000 tokens. Miracle Universe’s official message board is miraclegames.medium.com. Miracle Universe’s official Twitter account is @0xmiraclegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Miracle Universe’s official website is www.miracles.games.

Buying and Selling Miracle Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Miracle Universe (MU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Miracle Universe has a current supply of 3,360,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Miracle Universe is 0.0013917 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,560.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.miracles.games.”

