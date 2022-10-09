Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 10,445 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $710.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $712.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

