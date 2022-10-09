Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $276,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

