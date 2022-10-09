Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

