Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Mithrilverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Mithrilverse has a market capitalization of $200,057.42 and approximately $20,010.00 worth of Mithrilverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithrilverse has traded down 92.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mithrilverse

Mithrilverse’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Mithrilverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Mithrilverse’s official Twitter account is @mithrilverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithrilverse is https://reddit.com/r/mithrilverse. The official website for Mithrilverse is mithrilverse.io.

Buying and Selling Mithrilverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mithrilverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithrilverse is 0.00339844 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $286.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mithrilverse.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithrilverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithrilverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithrilverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

