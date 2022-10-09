Mizuho Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

