Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $71.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

