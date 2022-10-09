Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $40.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura lowered their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after buying an additional 2,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

