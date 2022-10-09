Mizuho Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $370.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $391.67 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tesla from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $223.07 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $414.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.19 and a 200-day moving average of $277.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $693.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.