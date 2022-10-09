MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, MM Optimizer (Cronos) has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. MM Optimizer (Cronos) has a total market capitalization of $415,961.92 and approximately $103,508.00 worth of MM Optimizer (Cronos) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MM Optimizer (Cronos) token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) Profile

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 24th, 2021. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s total supply is 1,086,018 tokens. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s official Twitter account is @mmfcrypto. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s official website is vaults.mm.finance/vault.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. MM Optimizer (Cronos) has a current supply of 1,086,018 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MM Optimizer (Cronos) is 0.3805302 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $62,512.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vaults.mm.finance/vault.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MM Optimizer (Cronos) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MM Optimizer (Cronos) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MM Optimizer (Cronos) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

