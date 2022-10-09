MobiFi (MoFi) Price Down 53.7% Over Last Week

MobiFi (MoFi) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, MobiFi has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. One MobiFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobiFi has a market cap of $74,476.34 and approximately $10,115.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobiFi Profile

MobiFi was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 tokens. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobiFi’s official message board is medium.com/mobifi.

MobiFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi (MoFi) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MobiFi has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MobiFi is 0.00294918 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10,782.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mobifi.io/.”

