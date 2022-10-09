MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96.60 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and $20.21 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,433,578 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOBOX has a current supply of 389,181,745 with 79,853,075.89221582 in circulation. The last known price of MOBOX is 0.60819863 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,926,214.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mobox.io/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

