Modex (MODEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Modex has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.79 or 0.99991363 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022357 BTC.

About Modex

Modex (MODEX) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 tokens. Modex’s official website is modex.tech. Modex’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/modex-platform. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex (MODEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Modex has a current supply of 266,399,993 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Modex is 0.05479793 USD and is down -16.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,400,745.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modex.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.