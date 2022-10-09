Mogul Productions (STARS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Mogul Productions has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $1.29 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mogul Productions token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mogul Productions alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mogul Productions Token Profile

Mogul Productions’ launch date was March 24th, 2021. Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @mogulofficial_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mogul Productions is www.mogulproductions.com.

Buying and Selling Mogul Productions

According to CryptoCompare, “Mogul Productions (STARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mogul Productions has a current supply of 397,250,000 with 306,657,541 in circulation. The last known price of Mogul Productions is 0.00549997 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $955,472.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogulproductions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mogul Productions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mogul Productions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mogul Productions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mogul Productions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mogul Productions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.