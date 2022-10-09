Monavale (MONA) Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $763,632.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Monavale token can currently be bought for $608.66 or 0.03125367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monavale Profile

Monavale’s genesis date was November 28th, 2020. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,414 tokens. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @digitalax_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monavale (MONA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Monavale has a current supply of 10,894.82 with 10,414.12756878 in circulation. The last known price of Monavale is 605.71143431 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $114,574.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.digitalax.xyz/.”

