Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @xmccurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero Classic (XMC) is a cryptocurrency . Monero Classic has a current supply of 19,176,436.19105911. The last known price of Monero Classic is 0.30022661 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17,983.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://monero-classic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.