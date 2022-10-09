Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $145.44 or 0.00748973 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00276423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00138479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00602235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00255890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00281608 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,185,182 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

