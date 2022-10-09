MoneySwap (MSWAP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $795,144.86

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoneySwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $795,144.86 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap’s launch date was October 29th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 tokens. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MoneySwap is blog.naver.com/deepton. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap (MSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoneySwap has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoneySwap is 0.00069351 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $218,401.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moneyswap.io/.”

