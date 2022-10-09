Moniwar (MOWA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,241.00

Moniwar (MOWA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Moniwar token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moniwar has a total market cap of $30,241.00 and $1,020.00 worth of Moniwar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moniwar has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moniwar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moniwar Profile

Moniwar was first traded on October 12th, 2021. Moniwar’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,810,810 tokens. Moniwar’s official message board is moniwar.medium.com. The Reddit community for Moniwar is https://reddit.com/r/moniwar_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moniwar’s official Twitter account is @moniwar_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moniwar’s official website is moniwar.io.

Moniwar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moniwar (MOWA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moniwar has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 10,810,810.0439432 in circulation. The last known price of Moniwar is 0.00279313 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moniwar.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moniwar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moniwar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moniwar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moniwar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moniwar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.