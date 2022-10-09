Monopolon Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $70.28 (MGM)

Monopolon (MGM) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Monopolon has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. Monopolon has a total market cap of $70.28 and $13,410.00 worth of Monopolon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monopolon token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Monopolon

Monopolon’s launch date was April 30th, 2022. Monopolon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000 tokens. Monopolon’s official message board is monopolon.medium.com. The Reddit community for Monopolon is https://reddit.com/r/monopolon. Monopolon’s official Twitter account is @monopolondefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monopolon’s official website is www.monopolon.io.

Monopolon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monopolon (MGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monopolon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monopolon is 0.00005856 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.monopolon.io.”

