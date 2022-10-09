Monsoon Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13,838.24 (MCASH)

Monsoon Finance (MCASH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Monsoon Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Monsoon Finance has a total market cap of $13,838.24 and $14,756.00 worth of Monsoon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monsoon Finance token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monsoon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Monsoon Finance

Monsoon Finance’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. Monsoon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000 tokens. Monsoon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/monsoonfinance. Monsoon Finance’s official website is monsoon.finance. Monsoon Finance’s official Twitter account is @monsoonfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monsoon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monsoon Finance (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Monsoon Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monsoon Finance is 0.00652974 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,537.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monsoon.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monsoon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monsoon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monsoon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monsoon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monsoon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.