Monster Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54,869.69 (MST)

Monster (MST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Monster has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Monster token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monster has a market capitalization of $54,869.69 and approximately $17,512.00 worth of Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Monster

Monster’s genesis date was September 13th, 2021. Monster’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Monster’s official Twitter account is @crypto_shuraba and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster’s official website is metaland.game.

Monster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster (MST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Monster has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monster is 0.05472529 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,508.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaland.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

