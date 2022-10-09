MonsterQuest Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (MQST)

MonsterQuest (MQST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, MonsterQuest has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. MonsterQuest has a total market capitalization of $32,404.47 and $47,344.00 worth of MonsterQuest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonsterQuest token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonsterQuest

MonsterQuest was first traded on January 22nd, 2022. MonsterQuest’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. MonsterQuest’s official message board is medium.com/@monsterquestnft. The official website for MonsterQuest is monsterquest.io. MonsterQuest’s official Twitter account is @monsterquestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonsterQuest (MQST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MonsterQuest has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MonsterQuest is 0.00120011 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at monsterquest.io.”

