Moomonster (MOO) Price Hits $0.0044

Moomonster (MOO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Moomonster token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Moomonster has a market cap of $74,650.96 and approximately $14,320.00 worth of Moomonster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moomonster has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moomonster Profile

Moomonster launched on December 1st, 2021. Moomonster’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. Moomonster’s official Twitter account is @moomonsternft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moomonster is moo-monster.com.

Moomonster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moomonster (MOO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moomonster has a current supply of 170,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moomonster is 0.00440858 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $13,833.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moo-monster.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moomonster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moomonster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moomonster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

