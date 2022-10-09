Moon Light Night Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,497.70 (MLNT)

Moon Light Night (MLNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Moon Light Night has a total market cap of $13,497.70 and approximately $59,577.00 worth of Moon Light Night was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Light Night has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Moon Light Night token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moon Light Night Token Profile

Moon Light Night’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Moon Light Night’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,402,713 tokens. Moon Light Night’s official Twitter account is @mln_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moon Light Night is mlntoken.net. The official message board for Moon Light Night is mlntoken.net/contact-us.

Buying and Selling Moon Light Night

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Light Night (MLNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Moon Light Night has a current supply of 23,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Light Night is 0.00249824 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mlntoken.net.”

