MoonBeans (BEANS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.75 Billion

MoonBeans (BEANS) traded 16,552,647,089.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, MoonBeans has traded up 14,292,114,291.2% against the U.S. dollar. MoonBeans has a total market cap of $50,408.87 and $25.75 billion worth of MoonBeans was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonBeans token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoonBeans Profile

MoonBeans launched on September 6th, 2021. MoonBeans’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. MoonBeans’ official Twitter account is @moonbeansio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonBeans is moonbeans.io.

Buying and Selling MoonBeans

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBeans (BEANS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Moonbeam platform. MoonBeans has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonBeans is 0.04951634 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeans.io.”

